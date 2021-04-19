Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen no longer to go by sweet nickname after Prince Philip's death

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 19, 2021

With the passing of Prince Philip, the Queen no longer has anyone to call her by her special nickname.

As a child the Queen could not pronounce her name properly and would call herself 'Lilibet'.

Her young self would often sign letters with the name.

“Darling Granny. Thank you very much for the lovely doll's house. I do love it, and I have unpacked the dining room and the hall. Love from Lilibet xxx,” she wrote to Queen Mary.

The Queen’s father George VI was quoted saying: "Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy."

The late Duke of Edinburgh had adopted the name as well as he was spotted using it in a letter he wrote to his mother-in-law after tying the knot with the Queen. 

"Lilibet is the only ‘thing’ in the world which is absolutely real to me and my ambition is to weld the two of us into a new combined existence that will not only be able to withstand the shocks directed at us but will have a positive existence for the good," he wrote. 

However his death means that he was the last to call her by that name.

"Later, seeing those haunting TV pictures of the Queen in black sitting all on her own in Chapel Quire, it dawned on me there is no longer anyone left in the world to call her 'Lilibet'," royal photographer Arthur Edwards wrote in The Sun.

"Her mother did, her sister Margaret did and Philip did. They have all gone.

"It’s a lonely life being head of state in any country and you need a good partner to help you get through it each day."


More From Entertainment:

‘Annette’, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, to open Cannes film festival

‘Annette’, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, to open Cannes film festival
Reason why Prince Harry reunited with William, Kate at Prince Philip's funeral

Reason why Prince Harry reunited with William, Kate at Prince Philip's funeral
ACM Awards 2021 winners: See if your favourite made it to the list

ACM Awards 2021 winners: See if your favourite made it to the list

Queen’s lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey knew Prince Philip behind closed doors

Queen’s lady-in-waiting Lady Susan Hussey knew Prince Philip behind closed doors
Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary 'closer than ever' after daughter's birth

Emma Stone, husband Dave McCary 'closer than ever' after daughter's birth

Matthew McConaughey’s chances of becoming Texas governor escalate after new poll

Matthew McConaughey’s chances of becoming Texas governor escalate after new poll
Experts decode Queen's ‘heartbreakingly devastating’ body language at Philip’s funeral

Experts decode Queen's ‘heartbreakingly devastating’ body language at Philip’s funeral
Queen set to receive majority of Prince Philip's £10million wealth

Queen set to receive majority of Prince Philip's £10million wealth
Prince Charles, William to decide 'future of monarchy' in summit without Harry

Prince Charles, William to decide 'future of monarchy' in summit without Harry

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara receives COVID-19 vaccine

'Modern Family' star Sofia Vergara receives COVID-19 vaccine

Demi Lovato puts frozen yogurt shop on blast for promoting 'disordered eating'

Demi Lovato puts frozen yogurt shop on blast for promoting 'disordered eating'
Damian Lewis pens touching tribute to late wife Helen McCrory

Damian Lewis pens touching tribute to late wife Helen McCrory

Latest

view all