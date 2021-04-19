Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 19 2021
Matthew McConaughey’s chances of becoming Texas governor escalate after new poll

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Matthew McConaughey has been giving the idea a serious consideration, as revealed by him earlier

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey's chances of becoming Texas governor seem to increasing as he has surpassed current Governor Greg Abbott in popularity. 

The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler discovered through a new poll that more Texans are willing to vote for the inexperienced Interstellar actor if he runs for governor than the current governor.

The study consisting of 1,126 registered voters concluded that 45 percent would support him which would give the actor a double-digit lead over Abbott.

McConaughey, who has been giving the idea a serious consideration, as revealed by him, has been critical of both the Republican and the Democratic party, making it unclear which one he would contest under. 

