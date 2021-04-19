Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 19 2021
Minal Khan supports Naila Jaffery’s plea to pay artists royalties

Monday Apr 19, 2021

Minal Khan threw her weight behind veteran actress Naila Jaffery’s plea to give stars royalties for TV dramas repeating on air.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a simple message which was a photo with the hashtag #GiveRoyaltiesToArtists.

Her post comes after the veteran actress, in a video message from a hospital, had appealed for royalties from her dramas so that she could pay for her cancer treatment.

Naila’s plea sparked conversation in the industry and famed Pakistani scriptwriter Anwar Maqsood opened up about how she turned to him for help, asking him to write her a play so that she can pay for her treatment.

Her video gained traction as Sindh Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Antiquities Sardar Ali Shah announced treatment for her at Sindh government’s expense.

In a statement, the minister said his department would bear all treatment expenses of the veteran actress, who has been battling cancer since 2016.

