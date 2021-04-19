Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth ‘unlikely’ to leave Windsor Castle after Prince Philip’s death

Queen Elizabeth has recently made a painful decision to leave Buckingham Palace in favor of her Windsor abode simply to be closer to Prince Philip.

The claim was brought forward by Richard Kay in his piece for the Daily Mail.

In it the expert was quoted saying, "One thing is certain: Windsor now will become the center of royal life.”

"Staff have been told that the castle will be the Queen's permanent home barring Christmas holidays at Sandringham and summers in Balmoral and that while she will return to work at Buckingham Palace, it is unlikely she will ever spend another night there.”

"If weekly audiences with the Prime Minister are permitted post-Covid to resume, this means Mr. Johnson will have to travel from Downing Street to Windsor, while ambassadors and high commissioners may also have to present their official credentials there too."

