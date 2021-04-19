Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor jet off for vacation to Maldives

Bollywood lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor jetted off for a beach vacation after recovering from coronavirus.



According to Indian media, Alia and her boyfriend Ranbir were spotted at Mumbai airport as the couple headed to Maldives for vacation.

The couple was seen making their way through the airport in matching white outfits.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles.