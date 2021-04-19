Can't connect right now! retry
The Queen’s ‘devastating’ body language at Prince Philip’s funeral analyzed

Experts have come forward to touch upon Queen Elizabeth’s heartbroken body language at ‘beloved’ Prince Philip’s funeral.

While addressing her hunched-over demeanor Dr. Louise Mahler told The Morning Show, “She was hunched, she was slightly unstable on her feet, she seemed to be favouring one side.”

“She was covered, she had her head down so we didn’t really see her face at all. It was just heartbreakingly devastating to watch.”

Even royal expert Penny Junor chimed in and broke down the Queen’s behavior for The Sun, claiming, “Ever resilient, ever composed, she has kept calm and carried on. As she will do now, as Prince Philip would expect her to do."

