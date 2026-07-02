Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's pals seen in NYC before wedding

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce' pals seen in NYC before wedding

The evidence is mounting that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is imminent, with several of the couple's closest friends and collaborators spotted in and around New York City ahead of what is widely expected to be a July 4 weekend celebration.

Guests invited to the nuptials were told to be in New York on 2 and 3 July, according to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, though no venue or further details were provided.

"Taylor and Travis told guests to be in NYC. No other location was provided," the insider said, adding that the celebrations are planned across two days.

"They're putting their guests on hold for a couple days. They are spending a lot of money, in the millions."

The couple themselves have said nothing publicly, but Travis offered what felt like a knowing wink during a recent episode of his and brother Jason's New Heights podcast.

"4th of July weekend is right around the corner," he said, before transitioning into an Expedia ad that described the holiday as capable of producing "great memories" and turning "a long weekend into a core memory."

Subtle it was not.

The sightings of familiar faces in the area have only added fuel to the speculation.

Sabrina Carpenter was photographed dining in New York City, while model and singer Suki Waterhouse was spotted out and about in the city.

Perhaps most telling of all, Taylor's longtime collaborator and producer Aaron Dessner was seen dining with Ed Sheeran on 30 June at BuonaSera on the Lake in Malta, New York, a restaurant roughly 60 miles from Dessner's Long Pond Studio, where Swift has recorded a significant portion of her music.

Madison Square Garden has been the most widely reported rumoured venue, offering the privacy, security and performance infrastructure that a wedding of this scale would require.

Whether that turns out to be the real location or an elaborate decoy remains to be seen, but with the guest list apparently assembling, the answer may not be far away.