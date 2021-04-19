PM Imran Khan is a polarising figure, creating divide in society: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N's Senior Leader Ahsan Iqbal. Photo: File

PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a "polarising figure" who is creating a divide in society.

Iqbal was referring to PM Imran Khan's address earlier today in which he had accused the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif of staying silent when Salman Rushdie's blasphemous book was published.

The premier had said that despite being the prime minister at that time, Nawaz Sharif had failed to register a protest on behalf of Pakistan on international forums against the disrespectful book.

Refuting the PM's claim, Iqbal, speaking in Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", said the blasphemous book was published in 1988, whereas Nawaz Sharif became the prime minister of Pakistan in 1990, therefore, the premier's accusations are baseless.

"When the head of the state is a polarising figure who is always creating a divide in society, then no [man], no party, and no leader can single-handedly address such issues in the country," Iqbal said in reference to the recent violent countrywide protests and the subsequent clashes of a banned religious organisation with the police.

"During such times, we need unifiers to bring the nation together instead of dividing it further," he said.

He went on to say he is "convinced" the ruling PTI-led government would "further polarise society" and exploit the resources as long as it stays in power.

"Imran Khan should admit that running a country is beyond his [capacity] and he is not fit for this job," he said. "The only solution to the problems of this country is a free and fair election. For God's sake, have mercy on this country and step down from your office instead of pushing the country into the quicksand of problems."

Iqbal also said that if PM Imran Khan's government was serious about resolving issues, then it would have taken the matter of expelling a country's ambassador to the Parliament instead of taking ad hoc decisions without consultation.



'Violent protests in Pakistan will not make a difference to France'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had spoken about the recent spate of violence in the country and had said that vandalising our property will not reap any benefits.

Detailing the loss of lives, the number of people injured, and the damage done to properties during the protests, the PM said that the TLP believes it is the only party in the country that loves the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

"The government has been negotiating with the TLP for the last two-and-a-half months," the PM said, adding that the party have held protests before too but it did not make a difference to France.



"I know the West better than anyone else, so I know how to deal with the problem too," the PM stressed, adding that vandalising our own property, killing and injuring our own people will not make a difference to France at all.

He then talked about the government's strategy to deal with Islamophobia. The PM detailed how he had been raising the issue on different international forums, including the United Nations, and also wrote to Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg regarding the matter.



The Prime Minister said that the government believes in approaching the heads of all Muslim nations so that a collective strategy could be formulated to deal with Islamophobia.

Citing the example of how European nations came together to strengthen laws regarding the Holocaust and criminalised its denial, he said that Muslim nations, too, should work collectively to eliminate Islamophobia which is being practised in the West in the name of freedom of speech.

The Prime Minister also appealed to the religious scholars of Pakistan and said that violent protests and clashes with the police will only hurt the country and provide fodder to Indian websites and other enemies of the state to capitalise on the situation.

"We all must unite and thank Allah for His mercy," the PM said. "We coped with the coronavirus situation in the country and have steered our economy towards betterment. Let's not sabotage this process by holding the country hostage to violence."