Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Simu Liu set to play Shang-Chi in an all-Asian superhero movie

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Canadian actor Simu Liu is all set to portray superhero Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with the film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He is the first Asian star to lead a Marvel film.

Taking to Twitter on April 19 - his birthday date, the 32-year-old actor broke the news: “Whoever said that you could only RECEIVE presents on your birthday.”

“Today, I’m giving you your FIRST LOOK at the teaser poster for ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.'”

It will the first Marvel superhero movie that will have an all-Asian team including the lead also. The film crew includes Just Mercy director Destin Daniel Cretton, who is of Japanese and Hawaiian descent.

“Growing up all I had was Spider-Man. Because he had the mask on, I could dress up like Spider-Man for Halloween,” Cretton said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I had a handful of other characters that looked like me on screen, but there were maybe two or three that I could choose from, and superheroes were not a part of that.”

The first trailer for the superhero saga has been released. The trailer is a treat for the Marvel fans who are satisfied with the action-packed scenes, special effects, and excellent dramatic music.

Watch the trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings here:


More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip's funeral wasn't first time Harry, William talked since rift: expert

Prince Philip's funeral wasn't first time Harry, William talked since rift: expert

Prince Harry's 'deeply personal' note before Philip's funeral shatters Charles

Prince Harry's 'deeply personal' note before Philip's funeral shatters Charles

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside her farm blooming in spring

Gigi Hadid takes fans inside her farm blooming in spring

Prince Charles could ‘ditch’ Prince Harry, Meghan to ‘slim down monarchy’

Prince Charles could ‘ditch’ Prince Harry, Meghan to ‘slim down monarchy’

Kanye West had been wanting to divorce Kim Kardashian since a year

Kanye West had been wanting to divorce Kim Kardashian since a year
Viola Davis says she saw Chadwick Boseman ‘sacrifice himself’ for ‘Ma Rainey’

Viola Davis says she saw Chadwick Boseman ‘sacrifice himself’ for ‘Ma Rainey’

Kate Middleton wins hearts with her act as a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William

Kate Middleton wins hearts with her act as a peacemaker between Prince Harry and William
Hailey Bieber soars temperature as she puts on leggy display in shorts

Hailey Bieber soars temperature as she puts on leggy display in shorts
Khloe Kardashian gets offended as social media user calls her 'insecure'

Khloe Kardashian gets offended as social media user calls her 'insecure'
Amelia Gray Hamlin shows off her killer curves to amaze onlookers

Amelia Gray Hamlin shows off her killer curves to amaze onlookers
JoJo Siwa has a fun Sunday at Disney World along with girlfriend Kylie Prew

JoJo Siwa has a fun Sunday at Disney World along with girlfriend Kylie Prew
Prince Harry may delay his return to wife Meghan for his grandmother Queen's 95th birthday

Prince Harry may delay his return to wife Meghan for his grandmother Queen's 95th birthday

Latest

view all