Prince Charles wants William to offer olive branch to Harry before Diana reunion

Before the world sees them reunite, Prince Charles wants William to lead in healing the rift with Harry

Prince William and Harry are all set to come face to face yet again on a very important occasion in the summer; at what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday.



Before the world sees the two brothers reunite, Charles wants Prince William to lead in healing the rift with Harry.

According to veteran royal correspondent Richard Kay, Charles is hopeful William, the heir to the throne, will take the lead on talks with his younger brother.

Writing in Daily Mail, Kay added how Charles has asked all family members to put their differences aside and rally around the mourning Queen Elizabeth.

“Although Harry is understood to have an open return air ticket – meaning he could travel at any time – he is anxious to return to America to be with Meghan, who is thought to be seven months pregnant with their second child," Kay wrote. “It is inevitable that Charles will look to William to take the lead in this.

“The one hope is a date in the calendar both princes have – the unveiling of the statue of their mother on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1," he penned.