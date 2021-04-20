Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston brightens up 'The Morning Show' set alongside pup

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Jennifer Aniston uploaded a cutesy photo of her beloved pup accompanying her 

Jennifer Aniston has resumed shooting for the new episodes of The Morning Show. 

The Friends alum recently brightened up everyone's day on set after taking her pet dog, Clyde, to work.

On her Instagram Story on Monday, the actress uploaded a cutesy photo of her beloved pup accompanying her. 

In the picture, Clyde can be seen sitting in the front seat of a golf cart while Aniston has her arm wrapped around him.

"Bring Clyde to work day," the starlet wrote. She also tagged her Apple TV+ series in the caption.

Last year in October, Aniston announced she had rescued a puppy named Lord Chesterfield.

"Hi! I'd like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield," she wrote alongside a video of her new dog. "He stole my heart immediately."



More From Entertainment:

Catherine Zeta-Jones says winning an Oscar was not her proudest moment

Catherine Zeta-Jones says winning an Oscar was not her proudest moment
Megan Fox shares a 'rare' picture from the sets of upcoming movie

Megan Fox shares a 'rare' picture from the sets of upcoming movie

Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'

Eminem reacts to SNL parody of 'Without Me'
Queen 'seriously' considering handing throne to Prince Charles

Queen 'seriously' considering handing throne to Prince Charles
Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of birthday party of daughter True

Khloe Kardashian shares glimpse of birthday party of daughter True
Prince Charles feels 'weight of the world on his shoulders' after Prince Philip's death

Prince Charles feels 'weight of the world on his shoulders' after Prince Philip's death
Jennifer Connelly shares how Tom Cruise helped her get over fear of flying

Jennifer Connelly shares how Tom Cruise helped her get over fear of flying
2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks mandatory during show taping

2021 Academy Awards will not make face masks mandatory during show taping
McDonald's adds K-pop spice to menu with new BTS meal

McDonald's adds K-pop spice to menu with new BTS meal
Britney Spears’ mother speaks against Jamie's 'improper' $890,000 lawyer fees

Britney Spears’ mother speaks against Jamie's 'improper' $890,000 lawyer fees
Demi Lovato issues apology claiming trip to frozen yogurt shop was 'triggering'

Demi Lovato issues apology claiming trip to frozen yogurt shop was 'triggering'

Former Palace chef reveals Prince Philip's favourite dessert

Former Palace chef reveals Prince Philip's favourite dessert

Latest

view all