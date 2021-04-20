Jennifer Aniston brightens up 'The Morning Show' set alongside pup

Jennifer Aniston uploaded a cutesy photo of her beloved pup accompanying her

Jennifer Aniston has resumed shooting for the new episodes of The Morning Show.

The Friends alum recently brightened up everyone's day on set after taking her pet dog, Clyde, to work.

On her Instagram Story on Monday, the actress uploaded a cutesy photo of her beloved pup accompanying her.



In the picture, Clyde can be seen sitting in the front seat of a golf cart while Aniston has her arm wrapped around him.

"Bring Clyde to work day," the starlet wrote. She also tagged her Apple TV+ series in the caption.

Last year in October, Aniston announced she had rescued a puppy named Lord Chesterfield.

"Hi! I'd like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield," she wrote alongside a video of her new dog. "He stole my heart immediately."







