Tuesday Apr 20 2021
People don't need to worry about Shaheen Afridi's health, fitness: Misbah

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

Pakistani cricket team's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq (L) and left-arm lanky pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photo: File.
  • Misbah says people don't need to worry about Shaheen Afridi's health and fitness as the team is managing everything. 
  • Says the team management is aware of Shaheen Afridi's fitness and will give him enough rest whenever needed. 
  • Fans and experts had been demanding the team gives rest to the young pacer as he has been playing non-stop.

Pakistani cricket team's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday said that people do not need to worry about Shaheen Shah Afridi's health and fitness, adding that the team is managing everything.

Speaking to the media via a video link, he said that the team management is aware of Shaheen Afridi's fitness and will give him enough rest whenever needed. 

"People do not need to worry about Shaheen's performance [...] we are managing it," the coach said as he responded to fans and experts demand to give rest to the young pacer.

According to fans and experts, Shaheen Afridi has been playing non-stop, therefore, he should be allowed to rest for a while.

Shedding light on the T20I series against South Africa which Pakistan won 3-1, Misbah said that winning an away series always boosts the confidence of the team. 

"The team is in good momentum which it will maintain during the Zimbabwe tour too," said the head coach. "When we are playing against smaller teams, there is more pressure on the players because of increased expectations."

He added that the team has a chance to overcome the mistakes that it made in the previous series. 

Misbah also said that he tries to give a chance to all players in the squad to play a match.

