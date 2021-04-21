Shahid Khaqan Abbasi admits he shouldn't have misbehaved with NA speaker

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi admits that he should not have talked about hitting the speaker with a shoe.



ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday admitted his mistake, saying he should not have talked the way he did with the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser during the session earlier in the day.

Appearing on Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath show on Geo News, the senior PML-N leader said that the NA Speaker wanted to "bulldoze" the resolution without giving him a chance to speak.

He said that Speaker Asad Qaiser does not understand the traditions of the parliament nor does he respect the opposition.

During a special session of the National Assembly yesterday, Abbasi and National Qaiser had a heated exchange of words.

A session of the lower house of the Parliament to debate on a resolution calling for the protection of the sanctity of the Prophethood of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was held in Islamabad for a brief period and was adjourned till Friday with no major inroads made.



It was not clear at that time what sparked his anger.

"You are making it [...] controversial. Don't you have any shame?" shouted the former prime minister, as he approached the speaker's rostrum.

Qaiser asked Abbasi to "mind his language". "You always behave like this," he said to the PML-N leader.

At this, Abbasi said: "I will remove my shoe and hit you with it."

The speaker responded by saying: "I will do the same; do not cross your limits. Please return to your seat and speak there."