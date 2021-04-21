Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
Big Hit Music responds to news of BTS's 2022 military enlistment

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Big Hit Music responds to news of BTS’s 2022 military enlistment

An official spokesperson from Big Hit Music has finally come forward to shed light on BTS’s plans to enlist in the military together in 2022.

The news was brought forward in an investigative report by a Leading Investment & Securities’s research analyst Yoo Sung Man.

He claimed, “It is predicted that the BTS members will enlist in the military simultaneously before mid-2022. Considering the effect of the content that will be pre-produced ahead of their enlistments, the actual period of inactivity will be around one year.”

The analyst believes the boy band will enlist together in 2022 due to their company’s business model. Reportedly "HYBE has a domestic lineup of NU'EST, Tomorrow by Together, Enhyphen and girl group GFriend; Starting with Seventeen, the group will continue the genealogy of K-pop male idols leading to BIGBANG, EXO, and BTS.”

“Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande also joined the program. From the third quarter of this year to 2022, at least five new male and female idol debut lineups at home and abroad have been well established.”

However, shortly after the report was released, an official spokesperson for HYBE (Big Hit Music) stepped forward and gave their official statement that claims, “We have nothing to tell you besides what the artists have shared.”

