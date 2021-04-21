Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth issues first statement after Prince Philip’s death

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 21, 2021

Queen Elizabeth issues first statement after Prince Philip’s death

Queen Elizabeth II has extended gratitude to the people across the world who have sent tributes and messages of condolence following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip.

The Royal family shared the statement of Queen on its official social media handles with caption: “The Queen’s message to people across the world who have sent tributes and messages of condolence following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh”.

The Queen’s statement reads: “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate”.

“While as a family, we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world”.

“My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness shown to us in recent days”, it said and added “We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”

More From Entertainment:

Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas

Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas
'Prince Harry chose to prioritise his wife, son and unborn daughter'

'Prince Harry chose to prioritise his wife, son and unborn daughter'
Queen Elizabeth's thoughts on Harry, Meghan's bombshell tell-all unearthed

Queen Elizabeth's thoughts on Harry, Meghan's bombshell tell-all unearthed

'The Witcher' season 2 release date: Henry Cavill starrer show to arrive in Q4 2021

'The Witcher' season 2 release date: Henry Cavill starrer show to arrive in Q4 2021
Prince Harry has 'no regrets' leaving the royal family with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has 'no regrets' leaving the royal family with Meghan Markle
Taylor Swift tops music charts with ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift tops music charts with ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’
Big Hit Music responds to news of BTS’s 2022 military enlistment

Big Hit Music responds to news of BTS’s 2022 military enlistment
Kim Kardashian tried her best to save marriage with Kanye West: Chrissy Teigen

Kim Kardashian tried her best to save marriage with Kanye West: Chrissy Teigen
Prince Harry snubs Queen's birthday, jets off to California to be with Meghan

Prince Harry snubs Queen's birthday, jets off to California to be with Meghan

Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband's funeral

Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband's funeral
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s claims against royals could end British monarchy

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s claims against royals could end British monarchy
Kim Kardashian 'feeling like herself' again after divorce with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian 'feeling like herself' again after divorce with Kanye West

Latest

view all