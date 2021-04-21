Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on Cardi B’s courageous songwriting

Singer songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently got candid about her love for rapper Cardi B and the ‘honest courage’ she portrays in all of her songs.

Rodrigo got candid during her interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe and gushed over the hit rapper Cardi B.

She was quoted saying, "I'm so in love with her, I want to marry her. I'm obsessed with her. I love Invasion of Privacy. When I listened to her song, I'm like, 'Oh wow, she really just said that on a recorded album’.”

“Those are my favorite artists who say stuff that other people are scared to say. So I think she does that so well. That's definitely something that I sort of grapple with in my songwriting."