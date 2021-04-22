Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus: Pakistan records 10.16% positivity rate with over 5,000 new cases

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

In this file photo, a paramedic wearing protective gear takes a nose-swab sample to be tested for the coronavirus in Karachi. Photo: Reuters
  • Pakistan reports 5,857 new coronavirus infections, raising the total tally to 778,238.
  • About 98 more succumb to coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
  • About 676,605 people have recovered across Pakistan from coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 5,857 new coronavirus infections, raising the total tally to 778,238 nationwide with a positivity rate of 10.16%.

As per the official data issued on Thursday by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 57,591 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, from which 5,857 tests returned positive.

About 98 more succumbed to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country-wide death tally to 16,698.

Read more: Devastation from coronavirus continues in Pakistan, 148 deaths reported in last 24 hours

In a provincial breakdown, Sindh has reported 275,081 cases, Punjab 279,437, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 109,704, Islamabad 71,533, Balochistan 21,242, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 16,026, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,215.

About 676,605 people have recovered across Pakistan from coronavirus.


Alarming situation

A day earlier, NCOC took stock of the country's coronavirus situation. A briefing was given to the forum on the rising number of cases during the third coronavirus wave.

The NCOC, in a statement after the meeting, noted that there are 4,000-5,000 cases reported daily which is severely overwhelming health facilities.

It was noted that the number of patients in hospitals is on the rise as is the need for oxygen beds.

The forum said that currently, 91% of the country's oxygen is already in use and the major chunk of it is being given to hospitals.

Read more: UK coronavirus variant has reached Karachi, Sindh health minister warns

The forum also noted that coronavirus safety measures are not being taken seriously and there are a large number of violations every day.

According to NCOC, Pakistan's coronavirus situation is "rapidly worsening" and if the country remains on this trajectory, all major cities will have to be shut down.

It directed all provincial governments to ensure there is no lapse in the implementation of standard operating procedures.

More From Pakistan:

Quetta: 5 dead, 10 injured in blast near hotel on Zarghun Road

Quetta: 5 dead, 10 injured in blast near hotel on Zarghun Road
Earthquake tremors felt near Swat

Earthquake tremors felt near Swat
'Smart' lockdown imposed in 3 areas of Karachi's District Central

'Smart' lockdown imposed in 3 areas of Karachi's District Central
Is it better to be a man or a woman in Pakistan?

Is it better to be a man or a woman in Pakistan?
Imran Khan is making people hostile by supporting inflation mafia: Bilawal

Imran Khan is making people hostile by supporting inflation mafia: Bilawal
Pakistan, Iran aim to bolster economic ties with border bazaars

Pakistan, Iran aim to bolster economic ties with border bazaars
Making people stand in queues to buy sugar violates basic human rights: LHC

Making people stand in queues to buy sugar violates basic human rights: LHC
UK coronavirus variant has reached Karachi, Sindh health minister warns

UK coronavirus variant has reached Karachi, Sindh health minister warns
Sheikh Rasheed meets British High Commissioner, requests Nawaz's deportation

Sheikh Rasheed meets British High Commissioner, requests Nawaz's deportation

Oman to impose travel bans on India, Pakistan and Bangladesh

Oman to impose travel bans on India, Pakistan and Bangladesh
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told by NA secretariat to apologise for shoe remarks within 7 days

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told by NA secretariat to apologise for shoe remarks within 7 days
Iran President Rouhani expresses desire to further strengthen ties with Pakistan

Iran President Rouhani expresses desire to further strengthen ties with Pakistan

Latest

view all