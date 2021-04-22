Coronavirus: Pakistan records 10.16% positivity rate with over 5,000 new cases

In this file photo, a paramedic wearing protective gear takes a nose-swab sample to be tested for the coronavirus in Karachi. Photo: Reuters

ISLAMABAD: In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 5,857 new coronavirus infections, raising the total tally to 778,238 nationwide with a positivity rate of 10.16%.



As per the official data issued on Thursday by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 57,591 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, from which 5,857 tests returned positive.

About 98 more succumbed to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the country-wide death tally to 16,698.

In a provincial breakdown, Sindh has reported 275,081 cases, Punjab 279,437, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 109,704, Islamabad 71,533, Balochistan 21,242, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 16,026, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,215.

Alarming situation

A day earlier, NCOC took stock of the country's coronavirus situation. A briefing was given to the forum on the rising number of cases during the third coronavirus wave.

The NCOC, in a statement after the meeting, noted that there are 4,000-5,000 cases reported daily which is severely overwhelming health facilities.

It was noted that the number of patients in hospitals is on the rise as is the need for oxygen beds.

The forum said that currently, 91% of the country's oxygen is already in use and the major chunk of it is being given to hospitals.

The forum also noted that coronavirus safety measures are not being taken seriously and there are a large number of violations every day.

According to NCOC, Pakistan's coronavirus situation is "rapidly worsening" and if the country remains on this trajectory, all major cities will have to be shut down.

It directed all provincial governments to ensure there is no lapse in the implementation of standard operating procedures.