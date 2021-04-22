Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker's ex-wife hurt over grand gestures on Kourtney Kardashian

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Travis Barker’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian is rubbing his ex-wife Shanna Moakler the wrong way.

While it has been 10 years since they split, Shanna is thought to be hurting over her ex-husband’s grand gestures of affection to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star as it is unearthing similar memories.

"Shanna's moved on from Travis, but it's been hurtful that everything he's doing for Kourtney he did before for her, like the plane flying overhead, the flowers. It's all exactly the same," a source told People.

The Blink-182 drummer had treated the Poosh founder with a beachy getaway on her birthday which was made special with an airplane banner that flew with the message “Happy Birthday Kourtney”.

The source added that while "Shanna and Travis are cordial with each other and are friendly — they have a long history together”.

"Again she's moved on from Travis and has her own boyfriend and life, but this is just hurtful to her," the source said.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, William 'drifted to each other' naturally during intense reunion

Prince Harry, William 'drifted to each other' naturally during intense reunion

Prince William gearing up to take throne under Queen Elizabeth's shadow

Prince William gearing up to take throne under Queen Elizabeth's shadow

Sofia Richie avoids awkward run in with Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

Sofia Richie avoids awkward run in with Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

John Travolta looks back at his iconic dance with Princess Diana

John Travolta looks back at his iconic dance with Princess Diana

Queen 'did not feel alone' when sitting by herself in Prince Philip's funeral

Queen 'did not feel alone' when sitting by herself in Prince Philip's funeral
Reason why Jennifer Lopez insisted on Alex Rodriguez split revealed

Reason why Jennifer Lopez insisted on Alex Rodriguez split revealed

Why Meghan and Harry haven't settled on a name for their daughter yet

Why Meghan and Harry haven't settled on a name for their daughter yet
Prince Charles ‘desperately’ wants to reconcile with Harry but William is ‘hesitant’

Prince Charles ‘desperately’ wants to reconcile with Harry but William is ‘hesitant’

Meghan Markle, son Archie broke the ice with Queen, spoke before Philip's funeral

Meghan Markle, son Archie broke the ice with Queen, spoke before Philip's funeral
From 'Mank' to 'Minari': Here are the 8 best picture contenders at the Oscars

From 'Mank' to 'Minari': Here are the 8 best picture contenders at the Oscars

Kim Kardashian learns WAP dance steps from TikToker Addison Rae

Kim Kardashian learns WAP dance steps from TikToker Addison Rae

Latest

view all