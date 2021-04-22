Travis Barker's ex-wife hurt over grand gestures on Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker’s relationship with Kourtney Kardashian is rubbing his ex-wife Shanna Moakler the wrong way.

While it has been 10 years since they split, Shanna is thought to be hurting over her ex-husband’s grand gestures of affection to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star as it is unearthing similar memories.

"Shanna's moved on from Travis, but it's been hurtful that everything he's doing for Kourtney he did before for her, like the plane flying overhead, the flowers. It's all exactly the same," a source told People.

The Blink-182 drummer had treated the Poosh founder with a beachy getaway on her birthday which was made special with an airplane banner that flew with the message “Happy Birthday Kourtney”.

The source added that while "Shanna and Travis are cordial with each other and are friendly — they have a long history together”.

"Again she's moved on from Travis and has her own boyfriend and life, but this is just hurtful to her," the source said.