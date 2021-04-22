Elizabeth Olsen opens up about her mental health struggles at the age of 22

Can't connect right now! retry
American actor Elizabeth Olsen shed light on her mental health struggles and how she suffered panic attacks as a young adult while living alone in New York City.

The Avengers: Endgame actor, 32, revealed this in a digital cover story for Glamour UK’s April 2021 issue, adding that she was unware what exactly she was tackling with at the time when she was just 22 years old.

"I had major panic attacks for a long time. It was totally debilitating. I was living in New York on my own and I was 22,” said Olsen.

"I didn't realize it was something that you could not control. And the issue is the control part,” she said.

“Then I just learned a bunch of brain tricks from friends who actually went to a neuropsychiatrist – and instead of medicating, I decided to do it that way,” she added.

Olsen recently essayed the role of Marvel’s Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff in the Disney+ series WandaVision where her character’s grief is explored through inspiration from American sitcoms.

Talking about the show’s comedic elements and how it all remained relevant to the underlying story, Olsen said: "it's sometimes too hard to tell a story about mental health without adding levity."

