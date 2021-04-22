Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle entice royal anger after ‘disgraceful’ claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have once more come under fire for enticing the royal family’s anger with their disrespectful claims.

The claim was brought forward by a royal insider close to Mail+ and during their interview with the publication, they admitted, "No one should underestimate the damage done by that Oprah interview.”

"The fact of them leaving is sad but wouldn’t have been such a problem had they gone about it in a different way. The interview was disgraceful on so many fronts. Not just what Harry - and Meghan - said about their own family.”

The insider even went on to say, "But also the way in which they attacked every decent person who had worked for them and tried to support them. There is a lot of anger about that. It is all so sad but... also very damaging."

