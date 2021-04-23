Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry gave gift to Queen on behalf of him, Meghan following departure

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 23, 2021

With Prince Harry’s return to the US after attending Prince Philip’s funeral many were left wondering if he was able to celebrate the Queen’s birthday.

With the Duke of Sussex landing in LA on Tuesday, he inevitably missed out on his grandmother’s 95th birthday.

However, a source revealed to US Weekly that the Duke of Sussex left a gift on behalf of him and Meghan for the Queen.

“Prince Harry got to say goodbye to the Queen before her birthday and he left her a gift and card from him and Meghan.”

While the birthday gift is unknown, the message honoured the Queen and her legacy.

More From Entertainment:

Riz Ahmed, Nomadland win big at Film Independent Spirit Awards 2021

Riz Ahmed, Nomadland win big at Film Independent Spirit Awards 2021
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s youngest son turns three

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s youngest son turns three
Joe Jonas says family apologised to Frankie Jonas for this reason

Joe Jonas says family apologised to Frankie Jonas for this reason

Here's how Prince Harry is redefining marriage to support Meghan amid pregnancy

Here's how Prince Harry is redefining marriage to support Meghan amid pregnancy

Prince Harry's talks with royal family 'put on ice' over shocking reason

Prince Harry's talks with royal family 'put on ice' over shocking reason

Scott Disick still has lingering feeling for Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick still has lingering feeling for Kourtney Kardashian
'Coverage-hungry' Meghan, Harry to leak private talks with royals, says expert

'Coverage-hungry' Meghan, Harry to leak private talks with royals, says expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship dynamic amid tumultuous UK trip

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship dynamic amid tumultuous UK trip

Buckingham Palace reportedly at peace since Harry and Meghan's exit

Buckingham Palace reportedly at peace since Harry and Meghan's exit

Elizabeth Olsen says she denied being linked with sisters due to nepotism row

Elizabeth Olsen says she denied being linked with sisters due to nepotism row

Prince Harry, William taking first steps to rebuild tainted relationship: source

Prince Harry, William taking first steps to rebuild tainted relationship: source

Jennifer Lopez feels about Alex Rodriguez's kids

Jennifer Lopez feels about Alex Rodriguez's kids

Latest

view all