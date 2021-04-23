Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Apr 23 2021
Akshay Kumar pays rich tribute to Shravan Rathod

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has paid rich tribute to renowned Indian music director Shravan Rathod of popular musician duo Nadeem-Shravan, who died on Thursday due to Covid-19 related complications.

The Sooryavanshi actor took to Twitter and said, “Very sad to know about the passing of music composer Shravan.”

“Nadeem-Shravan created magic for many films in 90s and later, including Dhadkan that has remained legendary in my career”, he said.

Akshay also extended his deepest condolences to the family of Rathod.

Shravan was admitted to a hospital in a 'critical' condition after testing positive for Covid-19. He breathed his last around 10:15 PM on Thursday, his son Sanjeev Rathod said.

