BTS officially become ambassadors for an international brand

South Korean boyband BTS have officially signed on as official partners with renowned fashion house Louis Vuitton.

The news was announced by Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh and he was quoted saying, “I am delighted BTS are joining Louis Vuitton today.”

“I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the house, merging luxury and contemporary culture. I can’t wait to share all the very exciting projects we are working on.”

Shortly after the initial news broke out, BTS released their very own statement and claimed, “Becoming global brand ambassadors for Louis Vuitton is a truly exciting moment for us. We are excited for our upcoming projects with Virgil Abloh.”

