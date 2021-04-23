Prince Harry, Meghan Markle will have to continue to throw the Cambridges under the bus

Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 23 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey sparked tensions between the royal family.

The couple levied harsh claims relating to racism and said that Meghan was denied professional help for her suicidal thoughts.

Since then, many speculated that the move was to boost their own popularity in a bid to gain independence from the monarchy.

Columnist Jan Moir, writing for the Daily Mail, said that the Sussexes will have to continue to be critical of the royal family if they want to boost their popularity and status.

“What sets these brothers apart is what is at stake – a kingdom versus stardom.

“For the Sussexes can only truly establish themselves as celebrities in America if they throw the Cambridges under the woke bus.”

