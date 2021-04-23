Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry refuses to let monarchy ‘use him’ as PR stunt

Prince Harry has reportedly made it clear to the monarchy that he will not tolerate any PR tactics that use his name for damage control.

This claim has been brought forward by etiquette expert Elaine Swann and during her interview with Us Weekly she claimed, "I really do appreciate the fact that Catherine moved and allowed the brothers to kind of walk between one another because they know the world is watching and if she were in between the two brothers that would have [been] what we would be talking about.”

"So it was nice for us to see them walking together but I believe it was a very natural moment. I don't think that it was contrived, Harry would not allow himself to be part of that. His eyes are wide open and he talks about the firm and the machine of it all and so forth.”

"So I don't believe he would allow himself to be used in that manner. I think genuinely these brothers want to reconcile they want to get past their differences. They've been through a lot together and of course, they'll be seeing one another at the celebration of life for their mother in July."

