Saturday Apr 24 2021
Queen Elizabeth hopeful things will turn 'right in the end' amid royal crisis

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

'She knows things will come right in the end,' a palace insider spoke of Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth is holding onto hope that all the tension within the royal family will go away eventually.

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit, their bombshell chat with Oprah Winfrey, and well Prince Andrew's controversial ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the past year has been tough for the Queen.

"She has been through so many difficult times," a royal insider told PEOPLE. "She knows things will come right in the end."

The monarch's former palace press secretary Charles Anson added that the Queen, who turned 95 on Wednesday, "absorbs things quietly."

During their explosive chat, Meghan and Harry made a series of shocking revelations, including the fact that there were concerns in the Palace over 'how dark Archie's skin colour might be.'

The Queen responded to the racism allegation in a statement that said, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan."

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement continued. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

