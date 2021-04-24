CAA extends travel restrictions for passengers arriving from category-C countries till April 30

A plane lands at an airport. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Amid an increase in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Friday extended travel restrictions for international passengers arriving from 23 category-C countries till April 30.

Pakistan has placed South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Comoros, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Malawi, Seychelles, Somalia, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela and India in its Category-C list.

“International travel to Pakistan from category-C countries is restricted and only allowed as per guidelines of the NCOC (National Command and Operation Centre),” read a notification issued by the Aviation Division.

As per the coronavirus protocols mentioned in a previous notification for Category-C countries, only Pakistanis, diplomatic passport holders and their families traveling from these countries will be allowed to enter Pakistan under certain SOPs, including a 72-hour old PCR test before boarding a flight to Pakistan.

Passengers coming from 20 category-A countries, including Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Mongolia, Mauritania, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Tajikistan and Vietnam, do not require COVID-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan.

“International travellers from the countries not specified in the category-A, require COVID-19 PCR test before commencement of travel to Pakistan (Max 72 hours old),” the Aviation Division said while explaining the Category-B list.

It explained that all countries not specified in categories A&C fell in category B.

