entertainment
Saturday Apr 24 2021
Oprah surprised Meghan came out all guns blazing against royals in CBS chat

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Oprah was particularly surprised that Meghan Duchess 'went all the way there' with her racism claims

Oprah Winfrey was shocked over the audacity with which Meghan Markle levied some serious allegations against the royal family in her explosive interview. 

The US talk show host was particularly surprised that the Duchess 'went all the way there' with her racism claims. 

Talking about the tell-all on Nancy O’Dell’s new TalkShopLive streaming show, Winfrey said, “I had no idea that it would have the reverberating impact that it has had and continues to have,. 

The media mogul added, “Our shared intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in such a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible."

Winfrey revealed what she said when the pair made racism allegations, “What? You’re going there? You’re going all the way there,” Winfrey recalled to O’Dell.

“The reason why it was such a powerful interview … was when you have somebody else who is willing to be as open, as vulnerable, as truthful as they were,” she shared.

