Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Hilary Duff on gearing up for 'How I Met Your Father': 'It’ll be 'legendary'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Hilary Duff reflects on shooting for 'How I Met Your Father'

Hilary Duff is prepping for her role in upcoming gender-parallel comedy series How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of famed sitcom How I Met Your Mother. 

The Disney alum reflected on how she is shooting for the final season of her show Younger and gearing up for HIMYF

Talking to Variety, Hilary said, "After spending so much time on a show with people you love, it’s always hard to permanently say goodbye,” Hilary said about Younger. “I’m not ready for it to end.”

However, Hilary did remark that she’s ready for a “a job that shoots in L.A!” instead of having to fly to New York City to film Younger.

Taking on the lead role of Sophie, who with her close-knit group of friends, is in the midst of navigating through life, in the age of dating apps and limitless options. 

“I knew I had to be the one to bring Sophie to life and share the female POV to this legendary show,” the actress shared.

More From Entertainment:

Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years
Riz Ahmed capable of pulling an upset at the Oscars with best actor win

Riz Ahmed capable of pulling an upset at the Oscars with best actor win
Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?

Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?
Oprah surprised Meghan came out all guns blazing against royals in CBS chat

Oprah surprised Meghan came out all guns blazing against royals in CBS chat

Meghan Markle 'over the moon' to have Prince Harry back in the US

Meghan Markle 'over the moon' to have Prince Harry back in the US
Zac Efron wasn't ready to settle down with Vanessa Valladares: Here's why

Zac Efron wasn't ready to settle down with Vanessa Valladares: Here's why
Chris Evans returning to MCU for ‘Captain America 4’: report

Chris Evans returning to MCU for ‘Captain America 4’: report
Queen Elizabeth hopeful things will turn 'right in the end' amid royal crisis

Queen Elizabeth hopeful things will turn 'right in the end' amid royal crisis

93rd Academy Awards: Five things to watch for

93rd Academy Awards: Five things to watch for
Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor with ex-Trump aides behind her

Caitlyn Jenner running for California governor with ex-Trump aides behind her
Kevin Spacey sexually harassed a ‘House of Cards’ assistant: report

Kevin Spacey sexually harassed a ‘House of Cards’ assistant: report
Prince Harry dined with LA billionaire Wallis Annenberg on Queen's 95th birthday: report

Prince Harry dined with LA billionaire Wallis Annenberg on Queen's 95th birthday: report

Latest

view all