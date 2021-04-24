Hilary Duff on gearing up for 'How I Met Your Father': 'It’ll be 'legendary'

Hilary Duff reflects on shooting for 'How I Met Your Father'

Hilary Duff is prepping for her role in upcoming gender-parallel comedy series How I Met Your Father, a spinoff of famed sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

The Disney alum reflected on how she is shooting for the final season of her show Younger and gearing up for HIMYF.

Talking to Variety, Hilary said, "After spending so much time on a show with people you love, it’s always hard to permanently say goodbye,” Hilary said about Younger. “I’m not ready for it to end.”

However, Hilary did remark that she’s ready for a “a job that shoots in L.A!” instead of having to fly to New York City to film Younger.

Taking on the lead role of Sophie, who with her close-knit group of friends, is in the midst of navigating through life, in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

“I knew I had to be the one to bring Sophie to life and share the female POV to this legendary show,” the actress shared.