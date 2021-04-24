Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Apr 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Yasir Hussain voices out in support of ‘Ainak Wala Jinn’ cast

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Yasir Hussain voices out in support of ‘Ainak Wala Jinn’ cast

Pakistani star Yasir Hussain recently took to social media and voiced out in favor of the Ainak Wala Jinn cast.

Sharing clips of the cast Hussian shed light on their current predicament and the need to set up royalty payments for older stars.

In his post Hussain elaborated upon the artist’s future struggles after quitting the Ainak Wala Jinn, as well as the financial struggles that followed.

He even shared the hashtag #giveroyaltiestoartists underneath all of his posts to all social media platforms and explained how, "Half these people died of hunger, and some are alive on donations."



More From Showbiz:

Adnan Siddiqui candidly recalls Sridevi's passing

Adnan Siddiqui candidly recalls Sridevi's passing
#ExamsCancelKaro: Falak Shabir has some good news for students

#ExamsCancelKaro: Falak Shabir has some good news for students
Ayeza Khan’s sweet photo with her mom, daughter Hoorain wins hearts

Ayeza Khan’s sweet photo with her mom, daughter Hoorain wins hearts
Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap

Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap
Janhvi Kapoor clarifies her latest photo shoot

Janhvi Kapoor clarifies her latest photo shoot
Sonu Sood recovers from coronavirus

Sonu Sood recovers from coronavirus
Aagha Ali urges govt to postpone exams amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Aagha Ali urges govt to postpone exams amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic
Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz get Covid-19 shot

Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz get Covid-19 shot
Akshay Kumar pays rich tribute to Shravan Rathod

Akshay Kumar pays rich tribute to Shravan Rathod
Actress Sumbul Shahid on ventilator after testing positive for coronavirus

Actress Sumbul Shahid on ventilator after testing positive for coronavirus

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir expecting their first child

Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir expecting their first child
Aiman Khan shares adorable snap of Muneeb Butt, daughter Amal Muneeb

Aiman Khan shares adorable snap of Muneeb Butt, daughter Amal Muneeb

Latest

view all