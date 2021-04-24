Yasir Hussain voices out in support of ‘Ainak Wala Jinn’ cast

Pakistani star Yasir Hussain recently took to social media and voiced out in favor of the Ainak Wala Jinn cast.

Sharing clips of the cast Hussian shed light on their current predicament and the need to set up royalty payments for older stars.

In his post Hussain elaborated upon the artist’s future struggles after quitting the Ainak Wala Jinn, as well as the financial struggles that followed.

He even shared the hashtag #giveroyaltiestoartists underneath all of his posts to all social media platforms and explained how, "Half these people died of hunger, and some are alive on donations."







