'PTI lawmakers in touch with us,' claims PML-N's Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz claimed Saturday that a breakaway group of PTI lawmakers are in contact with her party — and do not wish to contest the next general elections from PTI's platform.

The PML-N leader, addressing a press conference in Lahore, further claimed the "breakaway group", which comprises the supposed 40 lawmakers backing Jahangir Tareen, is much larger than that.

"Let the elections be announced. You will witness the drama unfold," she said.

The PML-N leader said the unhappy PTI lawmakers "could not bear the burden" of Prime Minister Imran Khan's "incompetence" anymore.



Responding to a question on the cabinet reshuffle, she likened the move to "exchanging one set of dirty clothes with another", and so of "no benefit". She said the only solution to the country's problems was to send PM Imran Khan's government packing.

Maryam, speaking on PPP parting ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement, said it was solely the party's decision to leave the Opposition's alliance. "It would've been better had this not happened," she said.

The PML-N vice president said that her remarks about the party having sought support with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) came from a principled standpoint and she had no choice to make such a statement.



Speaking of the sugar crisis, which has led to some shops only offering the essential commodity in a limited quantity to each family, the PML-N vice president said "people are being handed sugar as if they are beggars".

On her Karachi visit, Maryam said she had cancelled it to protect the lives and health of the people. "The people of NA-249 should ensure they take (coronavirus) safety measures when going to the polls."



