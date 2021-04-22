Jahangir Tareen claims he has support of 40 PTI lawmakers

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen talking to the media after the court appearance. Photo: File

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen claims having support of 40 lawmakers.



Says his group will only meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, not any committee.

Claims that cases against him are related to the FBR and SECP, not the FIA.

LAHORE: PTI leader Jahangir Tareen on Thursday claimed having the support of 40 lawmakers and said that his group will only meet Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a press conference outside a sessions court, the PTI leader accused the ruling party of witch-hunting.



“When I stood with Imran Khan, PML-N investigated my business and sent me notices,” said Tareen. He added that he is still facing investigations that began during the PML-N tenure.

“But what they [PTI government] did was not even done by the PML-N. A civil case has been turned into a criminal one,” said Tareen.

The PTI leader said that the case against him was "made up" and not related to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He claimed cases against him pertain to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

To a question about a committee formed to address his grievances, Tareen said that he had heard about it on TV. He said that neither has anyone contacted him nor will his group meet any committee.

“I have said that we will not meet any committee, we will only meet Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said Tareen.



A reporter also asked the PTI stalwart about a meeting between one of his supporters and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

“All friends who are called for a meeting with the CM, first ask me and take advice from the group and then go,” Tareen said in response.



Jahangir and Ali Tareen's bail extended till May 3

Before the media talk, Tareen and his son Ali appeared before a sessions court for a hearing.

During the hearing, Tareen’s lawyer told the judge that his clients were cooperating in the investigation.

He added that his clients were also providing proof to the investigating authorities in the money laundering allegations.



“We hope that we will be exonerated,” said Tareen’s lawyer. He added that they are hopeful that the FIA would backtrack on their allegations.

Meanwhile, the FIA’s investigation officer told the court that they were investigating all the allegations and shared the available record with the court.

Upon hearing this, the court reviewed the file and gave it back to the FIA for further investigation.

“Where is the complete inquiry report? It should be presented right now,” said the judge.

The investigation officer told the judge that the inquiry report is confidential.

The judge after hearing this, extended the bail of the two till May 3 and ordered the FIA to present the complete report in the next hearing before adjourning the case.

Cases against Jahangir Tareen, son

Jahangir Tareen has been charged with fraud and money laundering.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore investigation team registered a case of alleged fraud of Rs3.14 billion on March 22 against them.

The FIR states that Jahangir Tareen allegedly transferred illegal shares worth billions of rupees to Farooqi Pulp Mills Limited (FPML), which is owned by his son and close relatives.

It says the transfers, especially after 2011-12, were "patently fraudulent investments which ultimately translated into personal gains" for Tareen's family. Some Rs3 billion were allegedly invested and laundered through the same factory, according to the FIR.



The FIR outlines when and how FPML was made back in 1991.

It includes sections 406, 420 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code with Section 3/4 of Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, and lists Rana M Shawaz as the investigation officer.