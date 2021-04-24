Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 24 2021
By
Saeed Abbasi

Woman dishes out Rs26k, walks out with whopping 208 burgers in Karachi

By
Saeed Abbasi

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Representational image. — File photo

Food deals are a regular feature across the world for outlets looking to ramp up sales and are always happily snapped up by consumers.

Food enthusiasts in Pakistan are no exception, always on the prowl for a good deal.

In Karachi, this fervour was taken to the extreme by one woman, who availed a Ramadan offer.

A deal has been introduced for by a well-known international food chain for Karachi customers, requiring them to pay with a certain bank's card. Under the deal, a customer can get 4 burgers for Rs550, and the deal can be availed twice within 24 hours for each debit/credit card.

When the woman from Karachi learned of the offer, she rushed to the franchise's outlet located on Khayaban-e-Shahbaz, armed with not one, or two, but 26 bank cards.

The food chain manager, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "We had no choice but to entertain the lady's request because the company had introduced the deal."

"What's more interesting, is that she either remembered the PIN codes of all the cards or must have had them saved on her phone because not one code was wrong," he added.

The manager said that the lady was handed a bill of Rs26,800 and walked away with a whopping 208 burgers.

More From Pakistan:

'PTI lawmakers in touch with us,' claims PML-N's Maryam Nawaz

'PTI lawmakers in touch with us,' claims PML-N's Maryam Nawaz
Over 19,000 social media accounts taken down for spreading terrorism, inciting hate: NACTA

Over 19,000 social media accounts taken down for spreading terrorism, inciting hate: NACTA
NCOC mulls lockdowns in cities with high coronavirus positivity ratios

NCOC mulls lockdowns in cities with high coronavirus positivity ratios
Islamabad's health infrastructure crumbling under the weight of rising coronavirus cases

Islamabad's health infrastructure crumbling under the weight of rising coronavirus cases
Pakistan assures 'every possible assistance' to family of New York acid-attack victim

Pakistan assures 'every possible assistance' to family of New York acid-attack victim
'Pakistan's vaccination plan is better than Europe's,' claims Fawad Chaudhry

'Pakistan's vaccination plan is better than Europe's,' claims Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan asks Canada to reconsider ban on flights

Pakistan asks Canada to reconsider ban on flights
COVID-19: Maryam Nawaz’s Karachi visit cancelled

COVID-19: Maryam Nawaz’s Karachi visit cancelled
PM Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India in its battle against 'dangerous' coronavirus wave

PM Imran Khan expresses solidarity with India in its battle against 'dangerous' coronavirus wave
Funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Account surpass $1b

Funds deposited by overseas Pakistanis through Roshan Digital Account surpass $1b
Pakistan not engaged in any peace talks with India: FM Qureshi

Pakistan not engaged in any peace talks with India: FM Qureshi
Pakistanis pray for India as #PakistanstandswithIndia trends on Twitter

Pakistanis pray for India as #PakistanstandswithIndia trends on Twitter

Latest

view all