Talks with Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed ‘crazy’ as fears of ‘leaks’ roam

Experts have come forward to shed light on the possibility of the palace reaching out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with obvious fears of leaks lurking about.

This claim has been brought forward by royal author and expert Angela Levin and during her interview with The Sun, she claimed, "I think the Royal Family would be crazy to talk to Meghan and Harry.”

"Whenever anything happens to them, big or small, they have to tell the world. They are desperate that everybody knows what they are doing every minute of the day."