Salman Khan thanks fans for love on ‘Radhe’ trailer

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has extended gratitude to the fans for their love on his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer, released on Thursday.



Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan wrote “Thank you for your love on #Radhe trailer.”

The Sultan actor also announced that after the trailer launch of Radhe, its first song Seeti Maar will be releasing on Monday.

“Ab kal milenge with Seeti Maar,” Khan wrote.

Radhe, also stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff will be released on 13th May 2021.

Khan shared the poster of Radhe to confirm its release, saying “Watch it in Theaters worldwide on 13 May.”



