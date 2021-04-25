Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Sunday Apr 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui returns to gym after 9-month hiatus

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui returns to gym after 9-month hiatus

Pakistani actor and film producer Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui has returned to gym after nine months of hiatus due to shoulder injury.

Sharing his picture from the gym, the Parey Hut Love actor wrote “2nd week in the gym after a 9 month injury prone hiatus. @hydrofitteam pushing me while still being patient with my shoulder injury.”

He further said, “No pain no gain! Going to bounce back stronger inshallah.”

In October last year, Sheheryar revealed that he was inactive on social media for the past two months as he was injured in a road accident while riding on his motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza.

More From Showbiz:

Ali Zafar urges government to reconsider exams in current Covid-19 scenario

Ali Zafar urges government to reconsider exams in current Covid-19 scenario
Salman Khan thanks fans for love on ‘Radhe’ trailer

Salman Khan thanks fans for love on ‘Radhe’ trailer
Mehwish Hayat urges government to cancel exams amid 3rd wave of Covid-19

Mehwish Hayat urges government to cancel exams amid 3rd wave of Covid-19
Yasir Hussain voices out in support of ‘Ainak Wala Jinn’ cast

Yasir Hussain voices out in support of ‘Ainak Wala Jinn’ cast
Adnan Siddiqui candidly recalls Sridevi's passing

Adnan Siddiqui candidly recalls Sridevi's passing
#ExamsCancelKaro: Falak Shabir has some good news for students

#ExamsCancelKaro: Falak Shabir has some good news for students
Ayeza Khan’s sweet photo with her mom, daughter Hoorain wins hearts

Ayeza Khan’s sweet photo with her mom, daughter Hoorain wins hearts
Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap

Minal Khan turns heads in latest snap
Janhvi Kapoor clarifies her latest photo shoot

Janhvi Kapoor clarifies her latest photo shoot
Sonu Sood recovers from coronavirus

Sonu Sood recovers from coronavirus
Aagha Ali urges govt to postpone exams amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Aagha Ali urges govt to postpone exams amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic
Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz get Covid-19 shot

Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz get Covid-19 shot

Latest

view all