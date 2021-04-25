Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui returns to gym after 9-month hiatus

Pakistani actor and film producer Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui has returned to gym after nine months of hiatus due to shoulder injury.



Sharing his picture from the gym, the Parey Hut Love actor wrote “2nd week in the gym after a 9 month injury prone hiatus. @hydrofitteam pushing me while still being patient with my shoulder injury.”

He further said, “No pain no gain! Going to bounce back stronger inshallah.”

In October last year, Sheheryar revealed that he was inactive on social media for the past two months as he was injured in a road accident while riding on his motorbike from Gilgit to Hunza.

