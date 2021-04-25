Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s ‘entitled’ new income source unearthed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Prince William’s ‘entitled’ new income source unearthed

Experts recently stepped forward with news regarding Prince William’s ‘entitled’ new income source

This claim was brought forward by UCL Constitutional professor Bob Morris and he told Express, "You don't become Prince of Wales automatically. I think Charles was 10 when he became Prince of Wales. And he wasn't instituted into the role until he was 21 in 1969.”

“But I'm sure that King Charles would quickly designate William as Prince of Wales. He would then be entitled, of course, to the income of the Duchy of Cornwall estate."

For those unversed, the duchy land spans over 21 countries and encompasses 135,000 acres of land in England. A 2019 census even revealed an estimate of Prince Charles’ yearly earnings and clocked the figure to about £20 million with almost £1 billion of net assets.

Once Prince Charles is crowned king however, all of the assets, as well as the disposable income will be transferred to Prince William.

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan thanks fans as she nears 9 million followers on Instagram

Ayeza Khan thanks fans as she nears 9 million followers on Instagram

Royal experts weigh in on ‘royal on royal’ feud: report

Royal experts weigh in on ‘royal on royal’ feud: report
Prince Philip’s thoughts on Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal departure revealed

Prince Philip’s thoughts on Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal departure revealed
Lindsay Lohan’s father cuffed over rehab ‘kickback’ claims

Lindsay Lohan’s father cuffed over rehab ‘kickback’ claims
Do you know Queen Elizabeth trained and worked as a mechanic during WWII?

Do you know Queen Elizabeth trained and worked as a mechanic during WWII?
History-making Oscars asks viewers to 'Bring your movie love'

History-making Oscars asks viewers to 'Bring your movie love'
Carla Bruni mourns death of designer Alber Elbaz

Carla Bruni mourns death of designer Alber Elbaz

'Kurulus: Osman' star Ozge Torer looks chic in latest picture

'Kurulus: Osman' star Ozge Torer looks chic in latest picture

Prince Harry's visit for Princess Diana's statue ceremony in question

Prince Harry's visit for Princess Diana's statue ceremony in question
Emilia Clarke opens up about 'genre-bending' comic book

Emilia Clarke opens up about 'genre-bending' comic book
Prince Harry slammed for 'leaking' royal news to US media

Prince Harry slammed for 'leaking' royal news to US media
Prince Harry turned down Prince Charles' request to have private conversation

Prince Harry turned down Prince Charles' request to have private conversation

Latest

view all