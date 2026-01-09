 
Jodie Foster isn't impressed with AI: Here's why

Jodie Foster is widely known for her roles in 'Taxi Driver', 'The Silence of the Lambs', and 'Contact'

Geo News Digital Desk
January 09, 2026

Jodie Foster shared her experience, rather unpleasant one, with artificial intelligence (AI).

Foster roasted AI for forgetting that she acted in the original Freaky Friday.

"You know who forgets that I was the original Annabel in Freaky Friday?" During her recent interview with Variety, she shared. "AI."

Foster starred in the 1976 Disney classic as Annabel Andrews, a teenager who magically swaps bodies with her mother.

But when AI‑generated content referenced the film, it failed to mention her performance.

"If you go on to ChatGPT, or any of those things, and you say, like, 'Hey, what are the Freaky Friday movies?' They say there was an original, which is the 'original' with Jamie Lee Curtis, and then there's the second one that just came out. And they don't mention me!"

The actress, who has built a career spanning decades with iconic roles in Taxi Driver, The Silence of the Lambs, and Contact shared her shock, "AI has no recollection of the '70s."

For the unversed, the director of the sequel of the film Freakier Friday 'begged’ Foster to make a cameo in the film.

However, Foster declined and the reason remains unknown to the filmmaker.

