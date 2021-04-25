Pooja Hegde contracts coronavirus, isolates herself

Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 25 2021
Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde has tested positive for coronavirus and isolated herself at home, she confirmed on social media.

The Housefull 4 actress took to Instagram and shared a statement on her Story to inform her fans about Covid-19 diagnosis.

She wrote, “Hello everyone... This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself.”

“I request all those who've come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love and support. I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care," she concluded.

Fans and friends have extended best wishes and prayers for speedy recovery of Pooja. 

