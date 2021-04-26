Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 26 2021
Kim Kardashian pays emotional tribute to fashion designer Alber Elbaz as he dies from Covid

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Kim Kardashian shared heartfelt tribute to Alber Elbaz - the former artistic director at Lanvin - who died from Covid at the age of 59.

Sharing her sadness on Instagram, the reality star said she was 'heartbroken'. Kim also posted a string of pictures of their time together.

Renowned fashion designer Alber passed away after battling coronavirus. It was announced on Sunday.

He had dressed 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star for her first Vogue cover and her first Met Ball, with the duo forming a close bond while working together.

Paying emotional tribute to him, she wrote: "Sweet @alberelbaz8 when I heard the news of his passing today my heart broke. "My first time to Paris I was surprised with a lunch with Alber and I almost fainted when I walked in. He was the most warm and welcoming."

She also penned: "Alber dressed me for my first Vogue cover and gifted me with the cover dress to hold onto that memory forever. Then he and Lanvin dressed me to the first Met Ball I was invited to on my own. Our fittings were filled with laughs and hugs!"

Kim Kardashian went on to say: "What a sweet soul. I will cherish all of our memories forever."

Albert had dressed several celebrities, including Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep. In 2016, he was made a member of the French Legion of Honour, France's most prestigious award.

