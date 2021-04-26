PM Imran Khan laying foundation stone of South Punjab Secretariat in Multan today

Prime Minister Imran Khan to lay foundation stone of South Punjab Secretariat in Multan.

The South Punjab Secretariat was established in August, 2020.

Last week, Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said South Punjab Secretariat is an important development towards the South Punjab province as it would usher in a new era of development.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will be laying the foundation stone of the South Punjab Secretariat in Multan today (Monday).

The South Punjab Secretariat was established in August, 2020 as a major government initiative to address the sense of deprivation among the people of southern Punjab.

During a one-day trip to the city, PM Khan will also be inaugurating some public welfare and development projects.



The distribution of Kisan cards among farmers is also on the premier's schedule.

The welfare projects being inaugurated by PM Khan include the E-Khidmat Center, Labour Housing Colony Industrial Estate Phase I and a new shelter home building.



He will launch five Miyawaki forests under the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign and the rehabilitation project of Multan-Mattital road.

The premier will also perform the groundbreaking of a shelter in Multan, a 200-bed mother and child Hospital in Ghalla Godam Multan, and 10 water filtration plants. The shelter is part of a project to construct shelters or panagahs in all divisional headquarters of Punjab.

'South Punjab Secretariat a step towards provincial status'

Last week, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said the government is giving rights to the people of South Punjab at their doorstep.

She said the South Punjab Secretariat is an important development towards the South Punjab province as it would usher in a new era of development.

She said the government has done away with the policy of selective development and development of all the areas and regions has been ensured because the welfare of the masses is the basic job of every democratic government.