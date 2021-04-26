Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 26 2021
Minal Khan serves fashion goals in latest snap

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan turned heads with her latest post on Instagram.

The stunner took to the photo and video-sharing site to share a gorgeous snap of herself in a sunny yellow outfit.

The diva kept it simple with her hair and let the loud colour do all the talking as it was complimented with blue and gold earrings.

“Yellow is my happy color!” she captioned the post.

The stunner was sure to capture hearts as fans showered her with compliments.

"Gorgeous!" one fan wrote.

"This colour suits you," another complimented. 

