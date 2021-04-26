Hybe announces inauguration date for BTS Museum

Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 26 2021
Hybe recently announced their official release date for the BTS Museum and fans are elatedly awaiting the grand opening.

The company announced the news on their official Hybe Insight website and reportedly the museum is said to open its doors by 14th May but is also available virtually through the company’s official website.

The museum will host a wide array of experiences through the art of music. The website claims, "We believe in discovering possibilities and adding value through music, and the power of music, starting here at HYBE INSIGHT.”

“The music produced by HYBE approaches a holistic experience consisting of sounds, gestures, and stories in order to provide the best sensory experience in a limited time and space."

