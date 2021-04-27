Pakistan records 10.20% positivity rate, with over 4,400 new coronavirus infections

The country recorded over 4,400 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 804,939. REUTERS

Pakistan records over 4,400 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

The number of recoveries nationwide has reached 699,816 so far.

With 142 new fatalities, the total coronavirus death toll in Pakistan reaches 17,329.

The deteriorating coronavirus situation in Pakistan does not seem to abate just yet, as the country recorded over 4,400 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 804,939 on Tuesday.

According to the government's database for tracking the spread of coronavirus, Pakistan conducted 43,981 tests for coronavirus out of which 4,487 returned positive.

With 142 new fatalities, the total coronavirus death toll in Pakistan has reached 17,329. The highest death toll in the last 24 hours was reported in Punjab with 107 new deaths.

The country's positivity rate has risen to 10.2% with 87,794 active cases, while the number of recoveries nationwide has reached 699,816 so far.

To mitigate the losses incurred from the intensifying third wave of coronavirus, the government has placed a number of restrictions.

No case of Indian Covid-19 variant reported in Pakistan till now

A day earlier, the Ministry of Health had said that Pakistan is still safe from the new coronavirus variant in India that has caused massive devastation with a drastic increase in coronavirus infections resulting in a dearth of oxygen supplies across the country.

According to the spokesperson from the health ministry, not a single case of the Indian coronavirus has been reported in Pakistan yet, however, Pakistan is currently reporting cases of UK's new coronavirus variant whose first three cases were reported in Karachi in December last year.

The spokesperson further noted that land and air travel is currently banned from India as a preventive measure to keep the Indian variant of coronavirus at bay.