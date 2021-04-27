Commissioner Lahore says city-wide curfew may be imposed if coronavirus cases rise

A view of the Lahore. Photo: File

Lahore Commissioner says if the coronavirus situation worsens, the district administration has many options at its disposal, including the imposition of a curfew.

Lahore administration sources say army and police will take control in Lahore after 6pm.

Sources say all major city roads will be blocked and no one will be allowed to leave the house unnecessarily.

LAHORE: The city's district authorities have hinted that the government will have no option but to impose a curfew if coronavirus cases continue to increase.

“If the situation worsens, the district administration has many options [one of which includes] imposing a curfew,” the commissioner told the media. He was flanked by the deputy commissioner, CCPO Lahore and army officers in the press conference.

The commissioner announced that they had issued the notification for the closure of markets after 6pm. He said joint teams will hold a flag march in the city to ensure the government's time restrictions are being followed in markets.

The district administration head said coronavirus cases were increasing in Lahore on a daily basis, adding that the health system was under immense pressure. He appealed to the people to follow the coronavirus safety SOPs strictly.

“Everything is possible with the cooperation of the people. Coronavirus can only be controlled by implementing SOPs,” he said.

The commissioner said 50% of staff in offices will be allowed to work from the business premises, stating that companies that are found violating the order will face legal action.

The commissioner also said hotels will not be allowed to offer dine-in services and the same goes for restaurants. He said eateries will not even be allowed to let customers eat inside their parked vehicles. The commissioner informed media that law enforcement agencies will hold a flag march in Lahore after 4pm on a daily basis.

The commissioner said inter-city transport services will be banned till further orders aren't received on this. He said traffic in areas where micro smart lockdowns are imposed will be brought to zero.

For citizens not following coronavirus SOPs, the commissioner had a strict warning.

“Anyone who does not wear a mask will go to jail,” said the CCPO, adding that those who say "there is no corona" will also be thrown behind bars.

Meanwhile, sources in the district administration revealed that due to the increasing cases of coronavirus, it is expected that the army and police will take administrative control in Lahore after 6pm. Sources said all major roads throughout the city will be blocked and no one will be allowed to leave their houses unnecessarily.

In case of an emergency, ID cards will be shown to the law enforcement agencies, sources said, adding that government employees will be able to continue their activities by showing their office card.