Tuesday Apr 27 2021
Web Desk

'Too hot to handle': ICC reminds cricket lovers of Shoaib Akhtar's pace in throwback video

Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar. File photo

In a throwback video, the International Cricket Council (ICC), reminded Pakistani cricket fans of the sheer pace that Shoaib Akhtar had in his playing days.

“Too hot to handle, Shoaib Akhtar at his fast and furious best,” said the ICC in a tweet along with a compilation of his fiercest bowls.

The video starts with Akhtar taking a wicket, of arch-nemesis during his playing days, Sachin Tendulkar. He had dismissed the Indian batting legend just two runs short of his century and the ball was bowled during the 2003 Cricket World Cup. The delivery was indeed very fast as the commentator said that the ball was just less than 150 kph.

Apart from Tendulkar’s wicket, in all of the dismissals stumps could be seen flying around and batsman getting bamboozled by the furious pace. The snippets were from Pakistan’s campaign in the 1999, 2003 and 2011 world cups.

Read more: Shoaib Akhtar says he 'was denied opportunity' to take Pakistan to 2011 World Cup final

Akhtar played 47 Tests, 163 ODIS and 15 T20Is for Pakistan in his career. During his time in international cricket, the pacer took 444 wickets in total. Even today he holds the record of bowling the fastest delivery in cricket.

