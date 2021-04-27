Can't connect right now! retry
Hina Khan under home quarantine after Covid-19 diagnosis

Bollywood actress Hina Khan has tested positive for novel coronavirus and quarantined herself at home besides taking all necessary precautions.

The Unlock actress took to Instagram and shared a statement with her millions of fans saying “In these extremely difficult and challenging times for me and my family, I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

She further said “Following the guidance of my doctors, I have home quarantined myself and taking all necessary precautions."

“Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested”, the statement further reads.

Hina Khan also asked her fans for their prayers. “All I need is your prayers. Be safe and take care.”

The actor's coronavirus diagnosis came less than a week after her father's death.

