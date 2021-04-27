Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 27, 2021

Imran Abbas reaches 5 million followers on Instagram

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas has reached five million followers on Instagram and he thanked his fans for their love, saying “YOU are my strength”.

The Yaar-e-Bewafa actor took to Instagram and shared his adorable photo saying “I believe , even more strongly now, that we derive our real strength from our belief in Allah and ourself and the love which we receive from our fans and people who love us immensely.”

“Yes, ‘YOU’ are my strength., my power, my forte. I love each one of YOU and Thank you so much for making it to 5 Million. Lots of love back to you”, followed by heart emojis.

Fans and friends dropped lovely comments after Imran Abbas shared the post.

