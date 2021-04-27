Pooja Hegde thanks fans for love, wishes

Indian actress Pooja Hegde, who was diagnosed with Covid-19 on April 25, has thanked her fans for their love and good wishes.



The Housefull 4 actress took to Instagram and shared a Story where she wrote “'Thank you for all the love and healing wishes you have showered me with. I am doing good and have mild symptoms. Ya'll make me smile. Love you'' followed by heart emojis.

Earlier Pooja wrote, “Hello everyone... This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated and home quarantined myself.”

“I request all those who've come in contact with me recently to get tested too. Thank you for your love and support. I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care," she concluded.