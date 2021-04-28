Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 28 2021
Kelly Osbourne details how a 'nervous breakdown' caused her to 'relapse'

Wednesday Apr 28, 2021

Kelly Osbourne said that a 'nervous breakdown' led her to briefly fall off the wagon

Kelly Osbourne is reflecting upon her journey of sobriety. The singer revealed she relapsed this month after four years of being sober.

The 36-year-old star told Extra on Tuesday that a "nervous breakdown" led her to briefly fall off the wagon.

"I don't know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown," the songstress shared. 

"I made it all the way through, everything was great and my life was perfect. I'm that girl that when everything is going great, I need to [expletive] it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life. I am an addict and had thought that I had enough time under my belt, and I could drink like a normal person. And it turns out, I cannot, and I will never be normal. I don't know why I even tried it. It's not for me, and it took me a matter of days, and I was like, Done, not doing this."

The Dancing With the Stars alum explained that she decided to be transparent about her struggles because she believes the accountability can help others in their own journeys.

"This is something I am going to battle for the rest of my life," she said. "It's never going to be easy. Through being accountable and owning your own journey and sharing what you can, though, you can help other people. That's why I came clean. I could have sat here, and nobody would know."

